ICAI CA May 2023: Foundation, Inter and Final Course Timetable Out, Check Dates Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today announced the CA Final exam dates for the May 2023 exams. The Intermediate Examination will be held from May 3 to 18, and the Final Examination will be held from May 2 to 17. Meanwhile, the results for Chartered Accountants (CA) final and intermediate November 2022 examinations has also been announced. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official ICAI website — icaiexam.icai.org.

Candidates who have registered for the Intermediate and Final Examination can check the official website of ICAI for more details.

Important Announcement - Schedule of ICAI Chartered Accountancy Final, Intermediate, Foundation for Students & PQC Exams for Members, May - June 2023 Attempt…(1/2)ApplyStudents - https://t.co/X96ZtXnnaAMembers - https://t.co/wWKlj1wcQ1Detailshttps://t.co/1sRBztAr2o pic.twitter.com/4oEK2p36sN— Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) January 10, 2023

The CA Final exams were held between November 1 and November 7, 2022, for group I, and between November 10 and November 16, 2022, for group B. Group 1’s Intermediate exams took place from November 2 to November 9, while Group II’s exams took place from November 11 to 17.

Earlier, in December, the Central Council Member (CCM) of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal announced that the results will be announced between January 10 and 15. However, later, ICAI had clarified that the results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate exams were held in November 2022 will likely be declared on January 10.

This year, a total of 65291 candidates appeared for group 1 exam and 64775 for group 2. However, 13969 candidates cleared the group 1 exam (21.39%), and 12053 cleared the group 2 exam (18.61%).

An overall score of 50% in both or one of the groups, together with 40% in each subject, is required to pass the CA Final exams. Additionally, candidates should keep in mind that there will be no advance study time for foundation test papers 3 and 4 or for any of the post qualification course examination papers.

This year, the CA final exam was conducted in 503 exam centres, and the intermediate exam was conducted in 552 centres across the country. Eight international testing locations will host the tests this year: Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Thimpu (Bhutan), Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuwait, and Muscat. More than 280 locations across India will host the event.

