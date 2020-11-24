ICAI CA November 2020 Exams Rescheduled to Dec 9, 11 in Cyclone Nivar-hit Areas

ICAI CA November 2020 exam has been postponed for candidates in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the ICAI CA Intermediate & IPC Examination for November 2020 in the State of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry, due to cyclone Nivar. The Intermediate and IPC Examination 2020 is now rescheduled to be conducted on December 9, 2020, and the Final (Old and New) examination will be conducted on December 11, 2020. The official notification regarding the same has been released by ICAI on its official website as well on its official Twitter handle.

According to the official notification, the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (Integrated Professional Competence) Examination 2020 (Group I), Paper – 2, Business Laws, Ethics and Communication & Intermediate Examination (Group I), Paper – 2, Corporate and Other Laws and Final (Old) Examination 2020 (Group I), Paper – 3 & Final (New) Examination (Group I) Paper – 3, Advanced Auditing and Professional Ethics, which was scheduled to be conducted on November 24 and 25, 2020, at Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Karaikudi, Kumbakonam, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Tiruvallur and Villupuram and Puducherry (U.T) now stands postponed. However, the authority also stated that apart from these centres, the schedule of examinations at all the centres across the country would remain unchanged.

Candidates can read the official notification here ICAI.

ICAI has already released the ICAI CA November Exam 2020 admit card on its official website. Candidates who successfully applied for the same within the stipulated time can download their ICAI admit card 2020 by using their registered user id and password.

ICAI 2020 admit card: How to download

1. Go to the official website of ICAI ICAI - The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Examinations’ tab

3. A new page will open, click on the login tab and enter your log in id and password

4. Click on the link for ICAI CA November exam 2020 Hall Ticket

5. ICAI CA exam 2020 Hall Ticket will be displayed, download and take a print of it