ICAI CA November Exam 2020: Test Centres Changed in Some Cities Due to Elections on December 1

Some centres where the The ICAI CA November Exam 2020 was due to be held on December 1, have been changed due to elections in some cities. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has made the announcement regarding the changes in test centres for the CA exam November 2020 on Sunday, November 29. The changes in ICAI CA November Exam 2020 test centres have been made keeping the elections in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Lucknow in mind.

The students who were due to appear for ICAI CA November Exam 2020 in the above mentioned cities will now be moved to new exam centres on December 1. A lot of 15 ICAI CA November Exam 2020 test centres have been changed due to elections in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Lucknow on December 1. However, there is no change in the ICAI CA November Exam 2020 test centres for other days as the venues will remain the same as allotted before.

Students can use ICAI CA November Exam 2020 admit cards already issued for the examination on December 1 at the new venues.

The official notice from ICAI read, “Important Announcement for Examinees of Certain Centres in Hyderabad/Secunderabad/Lucknow-ICAI Nov 2020 Exams-Change in Exam Centre in these cities for exam scheduled on 1st Dec 2020 only due to Election scheduled on 1st Dec 2020 in these Cities.”

Students can check the complete list of new venues for ICAI CA November Exam 2020 test centres for December 1 at the direct link.

ICAI November CA exams 2020 were postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the ICAI November CA exams 2020 eventually started on November 21, keeping all the government guidelines for COVID-19 .

Additionally, ICAI has also provided all the candidates to opt out from the November 2020 exam if they cannot attend it or are unwell. These candidates will be allowed to sit for the upcoming cycles of ICAI CA Exam without any additional charges.