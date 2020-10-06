ICAI CA November Exam 2020: Window Reopens for Candidates Seeking Change in Exam Centre

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has reopened the online window to allow candidates to make changes in their preference of centres for ICAI CA 2020 exams. According to the organisation, this is being done keeping in view the situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic and the inconvenience it can potentially cause to the candidates. The window will be open for two days.

“In view of the health and safety requirements arising out of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in the interest of the well-being of students who have already submitted online examination application for November 2020 examinations scheduled to commence from 1st November 2020, it has now been decided to open the online facility once again for seeking change of examination city,” said a notification issued by ICAI on its official website.

The notification said that the online facility is only for the candidates who have already registered for the exam.

“Candidates must note that the online facility for making changes in preferences to the exam centre is only open to candidates who have already filled the application form of ICAI CA November 2020 exams,” the notification read.

It added that no change will be accepted in the applied group or medium, either in exam form or through previous correction window, for appearing in the Chartered Accountants Examinations scheduled in the month of November 2020.

Check the official notification here: https://www.icai.org/post/re-opening-online-facility-correction-window-change-examination-city-caexams

The online window for seeking the change of centre will be made available at ICAI’s official website at https://icaiexam.icai.org.

The window for correction will open at midnight of October 6, 2020. It will remain open for 48 hours and close at midnight of October 8. The ICAI CA November exams will be conducted from November 1.

Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website at www.icai.org for important announcements and updates.

Earlier, ICAI had asked the students who had applied for exams in May 2020 to fill fresh forms for November 2020, as the exam could not be conducted then due to the lockdown. The registration fees paid in May were adjusted for the November exam.