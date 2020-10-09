ICAI CA November Exams 2020 Postponed in Bihar Ahead of Assembly Elections

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India’s Chartered Accountant 2020 exams have been postponed for those aspirants who were scheduled to appear at the Bihar centres. This decision has been taken due to the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The new paper schedule for the ICAI CA November 2020 Exams for Bihar candidates can be accessed on the official website, website icai.org.

Originally, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India decided to conduct the Chartered Accountant 2020 exams on November 2, 3, 6 and 7. Now as per the newly released schedule, the ICAI CA exams 2020 will be held on November 19, 21, 23 and 25.

The official notification on the website states, “It is brought to the notice of all such students that ICAI CA examination, shall now be held on 19th, 21st, 23rd and 25th November 2020 in place of 02nd, 03rd, 06th and 07th November 2020 respectively. It is also notified that the respective papers/list of centres state-wise wherein Legislative Assembly Elections in Bihar and Parliamentary By-Elections /Assembly By-Elections announced in different place(s) of different states will be informed separately.”

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the authorities have come up with a provision under which the aspirants who are suffering from the deadly virus can opt out of the November 2020 attempt for all levels.

The notification read, “Opt Out option to the students who are suffering from COVID 19 or having symptoms of diseases shall be provided on self-declaration basis and this option shall continue in operation during the conduct of the entire November 2020 Examinations.” It also extended the scheme to candidates whose centres/place of residence turns out to be the containment zone during the exam dates. Such candidate will be allowed to carry forward their candidature with due carryover of all benefits already available to students. It includes fee paid and exemptions for next examination, i.e., May 2021 examination cycle.