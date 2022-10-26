ICAI CA PQC November Exam 2022 Postponed, to Begin From December 14

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the CA PQC November exam 2022. The examination which was scheduled to be conducted from November 1 to November 3 will now be held on December 14 and 16, at the same time and venue as mentioned on admit cards.

Candidates who will appear for post qualification course exam international taxation assessment test can check the official notice at icai.org. The schedule of other exams will remain unchanged, the official notice stated. “Important Announcement – Postponement of Chartered Accountant Post Qualification Course Exam International Taxation Assessment Test scheduled to be held on 1st & 3rd November 2022. The same will now be held on 14th and 16th December 2022,” reads the official tweet by ICAI.

Important Announcement – Postponement of Chartered Accountant Post Qualification Course Exam International Taxation Assessment Test scheduled to be held on 1st & 3rd November 2022. The same will now be held on 14th and 16th December 2022.

Detailshttps://t.co/6kQoA9TSJr pic.twitter.com/0l5KUbZZD7 — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India – ICAI (@theicai) October 25, 2022

Also read| ICAI CA Foundation 2022 Exam Schedule Announced, to Begin From December 14

“In partial modification of the Institute’s Important Announcement No. 13-CA(Exam)/November/2022 dated 27th July 2022, it is notified for general information that due to certain unavoidable circumstances the Chartered Accountant Post Qualification Course Examination – International Taxation Assessment Test (INTT AT) scheduled to be held on 1st and 3rd November 2022 stand postponed and the examination in the said paper(s) shall now be held on 14th and 16th December 2022 respectively at the same timing(s) and same venue,” the additional secretary (exams), ICAI, SK Garg said.

“However, it is clarified that the schedule of examinations notified vide Important Announcement No. 13- CA(Exam)/November/2022 dated 27th July 2022 in respect of all other examinations shall remain unchanged. In other words, there will be no change in the schedule of other examinations. The candidates are advised to stay in touch with the website of the Institute, www.icai.org,” Garg added.

Read all the Latest Education News here