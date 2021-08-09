ICAI CA Registration Deadline for December 2021 Exam Extended till August 16

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has extended the last date to apply for the ICAI CA foundation exam 2021 that is scheduled to be held in the December session. As per the official notification, the application window will remain active till August 16.

The date has been extended after considering hardships faced by students due to the pandemic. Candidates will have to submit their class 12 examination mark sheets to the Additional Secretary, Examination Department of the institute by September 10. This relaxation is a one-time measure only, said ICAI in its official statement.

ICAI CA December Exams 2021: How to Apply

Those who had not applied yet must do the same within the closure date. Steps to complete ICAI CA December 2021 exam registration:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of ICAI at https://icaiexam.icai.org/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login/register tab and go for new user registration

Step 3: Next, complete the registration and save the login id and password

Step 4: Now, proceed to fill in the ICAI CA application form

Step 5: Complete the mandatory details and upload the documents

Step 6: Pay the registration fee and submit. Also, download a confirmation page for the same.

Meanwhile, the ICAI has recently announced a special provision for CA aspirants in Kathmandu and Nepal. The institute in its official statement said that the July 2021 examinations for the Final (Old and New Scheme), Intermediate (IPC) and Intermediate that were to be held July 5 to 20 will now be held in November. The official statement reads, “The students appearing for above examinations from any of the examination centres in Kathmandu, Nepal need not individually apply for the opt-out to appear in November 2021 exams as the said opt-out is automatic as per Institute’s Announcement dated 1st July 2021 to which the students may refer.”

