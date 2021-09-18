ICAI CA Result for Intermediate Exam Tomorrow, Know How to Check Score

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the result for the Chartered Accountant (CA) intermediate exams for both old course and new courses on September 19 evening or September 20 morning, informed ICAI.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result through any of the official websites, icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, and caresults.icai.org. The candidates will have to enter their registration number or PIN along with their roll number to access the result document.

ICAI CA Inter Results 2021: How to Check

In order to check the ICAI CA Result result through the official website, follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Launch any browser of your choice and search for any of the official website - icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, and caresults.icia.org

Step 2: On the homepage of the official website, click on the announcement tab

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will find a link related to the result. Click it

Step 4: A new page will open. Carefully enter your roll number and PIN and hit the submit button

Step 5: The result document will open on a new page

Step 6: Download and take a print of the result

All candidates must carefully check the result document, in case there is any discrepancy in the document then they must raise the matter with the authorities. The ICAI had made a provision through which candidates could get the result document on their personal email ID.

Meanwhile, ICAI has also started the registration process for the CA December 2021 examination. Candidates can submit their applications latest by September 30 through the official website. The last date to submit the form has been fixed as October 3. The application for the exam includes the CA Foundation, Intermediate (New Scheme), Intermediate (IPC) (Old Scheme), and Final (Old Scheme as well as New Scheme) courses.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here