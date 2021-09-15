ICAI CA Results: Madhya Pradesh Girl Tops, Brother Secures 18th Rank

Nandini Agarwal, a 19-year-old girl from Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, topped the Chartered Accountant final examination conducted by the ICAI, while her elder brother Sachin, 21, bagged all-India rank 18. The CA results were announced on Tuesday.

Nandini Agarwal, a student of Victor Convent School, scored 614 out 800 (76.75%) marks in the CA Final to bag the rank 1 out of 83,606 candidates who had appeared for the CA final examinations. Her brother Sachin scored 568 marks.

Soon after the CA results were announced Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan tweeted and congratulated the siblings. “Proud of you both! Best wishes for the future endeavours,” wrote Chauhan in his tweet.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal also congratulated the brother-sister duo. “Congratulations to the star siblings of Morena, Madhya Pradesh! Well done Nandini Agrawal for topping the all-India CA final exam and her brother Sachin Agrawal for securing the 18th rank. Best of luck for a bright future to both of you,” tweeted Goyal.

Talking to the media Nandini said that her brother played a very important role in her success. “During the mock tests I used to score poorly. My brother then used to motivate me. His motivation worked as a magic wand and I topped the exam,” said Nandini.

On the other hand, her brother Sachin gives credit to his sister for his success. “Nandini always inspired me. Seeing her studying and focusing on her future goals I got the motivation to study. I give credit of my success to Nandini,” said Sachin.

The brother-sister duo said, “We are a force together.”

The siblings added that their interest to pursue the career of a Chartered Accountant started from home. “From a very early age we have been seeing our Father, Naresh Chandra Gupta, practicing tax related matters and mother Dimple Chandra Gupta helping father with the accounts,” said the siblings.

The siblings suggested the candidates appearing for the ICAI CA examinations to read the study material of ICAI thoroughly.

“You have to be consistent with your studies once you start your CA. Studying for hours in the four to five months before the examination will not work. From the very first day you will have to give your 100 percent as the course is vast,” the siblings added.

