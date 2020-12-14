ICAI CA Revised Exam 2020 Schedule for January/February 2021 Released at icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday released the ICAI CA revised exam schedule 2020 for January/ February 2021 exams. Those candidates who are willing to apply for the ICAI CA Revised Exam 2020 can check the dates and other details of the tests on the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India’s official website at icai.org.

Candidates who had opted out of the ICAI CA November 2020 exams and had chosen to appear for November Cycle II exams can now appear for the ICAI CA Revised Exams 2020 that are being conducted from January 21 to February 7, next year.

The foundation course exam for ICAI CA 2020 will be held on January 21, January 23, January 25 and January 28. The ICAI Intermediate (IPC) exam 2020 for Group I is scheduled for January 22, January 24, January 27 and January 29. Meanwhile, the Group II exams for ICAI Intermediate (IPC) 2020 will be held on February 1, February 3 and February 5.

The institute has clearly mentioned that there will be no change in the ICAI CA Revised 2020 exam schedule. The exam schedule will remain as is, even if central or the state government declare a public holiday on any day of the ICAI CA revised exam 2020.

ICAI has also released details about the ICAI CA revised examination 2020 duration for different papers. Two papers i.e. Paper 3 and Paper 4 of the foundation exam will be held over a period of two hours. Elective Paper 6 of Final examination will be conducted for four hours. Apart from that, all other papers will be of the standard three hour duration. All the exams, irrespective of their duration, will start from 2 pm.

All candidates must note that there will be a reading time of 15 minutes before all ICAI CA revised exam 2020, except Foundation Exam, Paper 3 and Paper 4. The reading time will be given in advance from 1:45 pm to 2:00 pm. For any other details and queries, the aspirants must keep a constant track of the official website.