ICAI CA Students Demand Postponement, Extra Attempt

A large section of students has started online protests demanding the postponement of Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams. Further, students who will be exhausting their number of attempts this year are also asking the exam conducting body - the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) - to issue them an extra attempt on the pretext of the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering that the CA exams have been marred by pandemic since 2020 and there has been a lack of preparation in online classes, students deek an extra attempt.

The exams are scheduled to be held from June 24, after being deferred multiple times, however, students demand further deferment. CA aspirants have started an online petition at change.org demanding priority vaccine before exam or postponement of exams till August. Claiming that its sister organisations including ICMAI and ICSI have postponed their exams, students demand CA exams be postponed till August or till vaccination of all the aspirants. Lakhs of students appear for the CA exams every year.

Last year, when a similar demand was raised, ICAI had canceled the May attempt and had merged it with the November attempt, students who had applied for May 2020 were allowed to appear for the November 2020 exam and in November, over 4.71 lakh had appeared for the CA exams.

Last year, ICAI had also given the option of opt-out to which allowed students who wish to skip the exam an option to carry forward their attempts for the next attempt. The exam is held twice every year, however, students who have completed their attempts are seeking an extension. ICAI is yet to make a final announcement in this regard.

