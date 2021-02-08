ICAI Declares CA Final Results 2020, Check at icaiexam.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday, February 8, declared the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course). The candidates who had appeared for the Foundation Examination held in November 2020 can check the results at the institute’s official website www.icaiexam.icai.org. Along with the results the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has also released All India merit list up to the rank 50 on the website. In order to check the result online, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser and visit www.icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage of the official website, you will see a tab that reads ‘announcements’

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page wherein their will be a link that reads ‘CA IPC/Foundation result for November 2020’

Step 4: New window will open wherein you will have to login using your credentials

Step 5: The result page of CA IPC/Foundation will open. Marks will also be mentioned in the same document

Step 6: Download and take a print of the document for future reference.

Candidates who had registered on the website for getting their results on the email have also recieved it via the same mode. An official notification regarding this was issued on the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India’s website which mentioned that the candidates who wanted to avail this facility will have to register February 6 onwards.

Another way to check the result is through the mobile phone. To do so, follow these steps:

Step 1: Goto the sms window of your phone

Step 2: If you want to check the the result of the intermediate old syllabus, type 'CAIPCOLD <space> roll number’; if you have appeared for the new course of intermediate exam type, ‘CAFND <space> roll number’

Step 3: Send the SMS to 57575

Step 4: You will be reverted with the result.

The November session exams were held from November 21 to December 14, 2020.