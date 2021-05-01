ICAI Exams 2021: Online Application Window For Inter, Final Exams To Reopen On May 4

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will reopen the registration window for filing the examination form from May 4 to 6.

In a notice on the official website it said: “Considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and in the interest of welfare & well-being of the students and to mitigate their hardships, in continuation to Important Announcement dated 27th April 2021, it has been decided to re - open the online filling up of examination application form for Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Post Qualification Course viz.: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, and International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT) from 4th May 2021 (10 AM) to 6th May 2021 (11.59 PM) with late fees (600/- or US $ 10)."

This is the last opportunity for students to apply for the May 2021 examination. Interested candidates can apply online and check details at www.icai.org .

On April 27, ICAI postponed the final and intermediate course examination, which was scheduled to be held in May 2021. “In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the interest of welfare and wellbeing of students and mitigate their hardships, it has been decided to postpone the final and intermediate chartered accountants exams which are scheduled to commence from May 21, 22 across the globe," ICAI had stated.

The revised dates for the exam have not been announced yet and will be announced after reviewing the COVID-19 situation. The new dates will be announced at least 25 days from the date of exams, ICAI announced.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here