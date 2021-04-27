ICAI Extends Last Date for Waiving-off Condonation Fees

In view of the current situation across India caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has extended the last date for waiving off condonation fees related to the late filing of various applications. ICAI made the announcement on April 26 and said that due to the current situation, some students and articled assistants are facing difficulties in filling application forms and they can now submit fees up to June 30. Earlier, the last date was March 31.

ICAI said that all the transaction dates falling between April 1, 2020 and June 30 shall be considered for waiving off condonation fees related to late filing of various applications. “This period includes a one-month prescribed time limit given in general,” the institute said.

The institute observed that due to current situation arising out of Covid-19, some of the students/articled assistants are still facing difficulties in online filing of prescribed applications forms for various activities.It addedthat the students are facing problems while filing of Form 102/103 for registration of articleship “due to non-availability of non-judicial stamp papers for the execution of articleship deed, Form 112 seeking permission to pursue another course due to closure of academic institutions, etc.”

It is causing delay in online submission of application forms inviting levy of Condonation fees under the relevant Regulatory provisions, ICAI observed.

Further extension of the last date from 31st March 2021 to 30th June 2021 for Waiving-off Condonation Fees due to late filing of various application forms related to Students and Articled Assistants, amidst COVID-19 Pandemic. Detailshttps://t.co/wZmQzROGsH pic.twitter.com/AVuK2q9cKW— Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) April 26, 2021

ICAI CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal has said that a suitable decision on the upcoming CA exams will likely be taken by the end of April this year. He said that the institute has taken cognizance of COVID-19 pandemic situation and “appropriate decisions” will be taken by the end of this month.

ICAI has already started registrations for the June CA Foundation exams and students can submit their forms at icai.org on or before May 4.

