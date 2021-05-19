ICAI Introduces Online Certificate Course in Auditing

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has introduced an executive master program - New Age Auditors, that will be conducted by the Centre for Audit Quality. This master’s program in auditing will be held online and through the course, candidates will learn about the technological advances in the field of economy.

ICAI claims that the program will acquaint members with the “evolving regulatory and technological advances in the economy and equip new age auditors with the futuristic skillsets and practices in the changing environment to protect the public interest."

As part of the course curriculum, 90 per cent of the course will be held online in live format. Participants will be given 30 structured hours credit after successful completion of the course. For the 29 days master’s program, classes will be conducted each day for two to three hours and a fees of Rs 8,850 will have to paid, as per the official website of ICAI.

Through the course, candidates will also learn about new technologies such robotics process automation, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, cybersecurity, big data, and data analytics and conduct audit using these technologies.

The detail syllabus of the course is available at the website. The curriculum will include blockchain technology, cloud computing, and cloud data, risk assessment, data analytics, cybersecurity, to name a few.

Meanwhile, the ICAI postponed the final and intermediate course examination that were scheduled to be held from May 2021. The company stated in an official notice that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it has decided to postpone the exams and the revised dates will be announced at least 25 days before the date of exams.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here