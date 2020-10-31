ICAI Issues Advisory for CA November Exams; All You Should Know Before Taking Papers

The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has released an advisory for November CA exams. The CA November exams will be conducted as per schedule from November 21. The ICAI had announced the revised schedule for the November CA exams on October 13.

The CA November exams will be held adhering to COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government. The ICAI is working to ensure that the exams are conducted safely without any hassles.

ADVISORY TO STUDENTS AND PUBLIC AT LARGE REGARDING ICAI NOVEMBER 2020 EXAMINATIONS pic.twitter.com/TyAp5eF0IB — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) October 30, 2020

Students have been advised not to pay attention to fake news or rumours circulating on social media related to the exams. The ICAI is considering taking necessary legal action against unscrupulous people who are responsible for circulating fake news or misleading messages through social media, email, and any other option.

The exam conducting body has also advised students not to create or help create fake messages. For any update or information, they should visit the official website of the ICAI at icai.org. Students can also follow the ICAI on social media for latest updates.

"In view of prevailing circumstances; it has now been decided that the Chartered Accountant (CA) Examinations earlier scheduled from 1 November 2020 to 18 November 2020 now to be held from 21 November to 14 December 2020," the ICAI said in its October 13 notification.

CA Foundation course exams will take place from December 8 to December 14. CA Intermediate (IPC) course exams for group-I will be conducted from November 22 to November 28, while papers for CA IPC group II will be held from December 1 to December 5.

CA Intermediate course exam under the new scheme group I will be held from November 22 to November 28, while papers for group II will be conducted from December 1 to December 7.

Final course under the old scheme group-I exams will take place from November 21 to November 27. The group II papers will be conducted from November 29 to December 6.

Final course examinations under the new scheme for group-I will be held from November 21 to November 27, while the papers for group-II will take place from November 29 to December 6.