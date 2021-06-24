ICAI Offers Opt-Out Option for COVID-affected Students from CA July Exams

After a long pending demand of students, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has offered an opt-out option to students for CA exams beginning from July 5. To avail of the facility, students will have to submit, “Covid-19 positive RTPCR Report, Aadhar Card and self-declaration form." All reports sent by candidates should from a “government recognized laboratory". The ICAI will review the reports. The ICAI said in case any fabricated report is found, it will take strict action against the students.

“Examinees may note that Covid-19 positive RTPCR report shall be of a date which is on and after the date of issue of this announcement to any date up to the conclusion of the examination of the course for which the examinee has applied to appear," said ICAI in an official notice.

“The last attempt of the Old Course for Final and Intermediate (IPC) examinations shall be extended to November 2021 examinations only for those students who are allowed to opt-out from May/July 2021 examinations," ICAI said.

Further, if a student has opted out from any paper during the entire exam cycle, then he/she will not be permitted to appear in any of the remaining papers.

“If a student has appeared for the first group and then opts out before the conclusion of the examination of last paper of the second group, the result of the first group will be declared and opt-out option will apply only to the second group, said ICAI"

