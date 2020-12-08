ICAI Postpones CA Foundation Exam Paper-1 to December 13

The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has deferred the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination, Paper – 1, Principles and Practice of Accounting to December 13 due to unavoidable circumstances. The paper was earlier scheduled to be held on December 8. The exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

"The aforementioned Examination shall now be held on 13th December 2020 at the same venue(s) and timings i.e., 2 PM to 5 PM (IST). Admit cards already issued would remain valid for the rescheduled date," said the ICAI in a notification.

https://resource.cdn.icai.org/62260exam50446.pdf

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the ICAI at icai.org for any update.

The ICAI on Monday released a notification informing that centres of Foundation Examination have been shifted to new examination venues due to local elections in Kerala. It has issued a list of 15 exam centres which have been changed.

Out of the 15 centres, venue has been changed for 12 centres for all exam days. The locations of two centres have been shifted for the December 10 exam. The venue of the remaining centre has been changed for December 10, 12 and 14 exams.

“Such candidates of Foundation Examination may note that admit cards already issued for November 2020 Examination will remain valid for the new venue also. All other details remain unchanged,” the ICAI informed in a notification.

https://resource.cdn.icai.org/62128exam071220.pdf

On November 29, the ICAI said that exam centres in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Lucknow were shifted for December 1 exam in view of the election scheduled on the day. It changed the exam venue for 15 centres.

ICAI November CA exams 2020 were delayed several times because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams eventually began on November 21. The papers are being held following COVID-19 guidelines. Candidates have to wear masks and maintain social distancing at exam centres.

Candidates were also provided the option to opt out from the CA November 2020 exam, in case they were unwell or unable to attend. They can sit for the next session of ICAI CA Exam without additional charges.