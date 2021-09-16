ICAI Relaxes Study Period for May 2022 Applicants up to 6 Months

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has relaxed the study period for students appearing in May 2022 intermediate exam after passing the July 2021 foundation exam. The students will be allowed to appear in the exam after completing six month study period instead of eight months.

The reason behind this is to remove the hardship of the students caused due to the postponement of the May 2021 exam, the institute said. Further, the candidates can register for the intermediate exam up till November 1.

“In order to remove hardship caused to the students due to postponement of May, 2021 Foundation Examination, the Competent Authority has decided that the students who have cleared July, 2021 Foundation Examination are required to register in Intermediate Course till November 1, 2021 in order to appear in May, 2022 Intermediate Examination. Such students are hereby allowed to appear in the Intermediate Examination to be held in May, 2022 after completion of six months Study Period in place of eight months Study Period," the ICAI notified.

CA students who have cleared the foundation exam can appear for the intermediate exam scheduled to be held in May next year. ICAI CA July 2021 foundation exam result was declared on September 13 at icai.org. The exam was held between July 5 and July 19.

