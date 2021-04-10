ICAI Releases Campus Placement Schedule CAs

Students who have cleared the CA final exams 2021 and completed apprenticeship by June 30 can now apply for the campus placements held by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) . Eligible candidates can register at cmib.icai.org. To be shortlisted for the job, the interview round will be conducted in May 2021.

Those who have completed their articleship training but yet to attain 21 years of age to secure ICAI membership, will have to seek special permission through email at cajob@icai.in for attending the Campus Interviews.

ICAI CA campus placement: How to register

Step 1. Visit the official website fo ICAI placement portal at cmib.icai.org

Step 2. On the next homepage, go to the Campus Placement for Newly Qualified CAs and click on the link ‘For students’

Step 3. Go for new registration and enter the required details to generate a password

Step 4. Log in using your application id and password and key in the required details and submit

ICAI CA campus placement will be conducted at various centres across the country. Candidates are allowed to choose one smaller centre and one bigger centre. Candidates will receive the shortlisting status of various companies as well as information regarding Written/Psychometric/Interview test etc. on their respective login.

ICAI CA campus placement for April-May 2021: Important details

Applicants are allowed to choose only four recruiting entities of their choice and give consent for attending those interviews on the specified date. The candidates will have to appear for the interviews of all the companies for which they have given their consent. The interviews will be held between 9 am to 6 pm. ICAI will be uploading the rosters mentioning the participating companies and the time of their interviews. ICAI will also hold mock interviews between April 26 and April 28. Candidates are asked to secure their ICAI membership after passing CA final exams before July 15.

