ICAI to Open Correction Window for Making Changes in Exam Centre from June 7, Check Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has said it will reopen the online application window for enabling candidates to change their examination centre for the CA exam. A notification by ICAI said the correction window will open on June 7 and will close on June 9.

Students who wish to make changes will have to go the official portal for making modification in their exam centre preference. The chartered accountant (CA) exam is scheduled to start from July 29. Earlier, the examination was set to commence from June 19 to July 4.

“In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in the interest of the well-being of students who have already submitted online examination application for May 2020 Examinations now scheduled to commence from 29th July 2020, it has been decided to once again open the online facility for seeking change of examination centre,” reads the notice.

The ICAI has said it will not accept the changes other than the exam centres, and they will stand rejected.

“There will be no change accepted in the already applied group/medium, either in exam form or through previous correction window/s, for appearing in the Chartered Accountants Examinations scheduled in the month of July 2020,” added the notice. The ICAI has urged students to keep visiting the portal for latest updates.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube