ICAI CA IPC & Foundation Result Declared for November 2020 Exam at icaiexam.icai.org; Details

ICAI CA IPC & Foundation Result Declared | Institute of Chartered Accountants of India released the CA Foundation Intermediate November exam results 2020 today. The ICAI CA Intermediate & Foundation result was declared on its official website at www.icaiexam.icai.org. The notification released by ICAI confirms the same. The institutewill also release All India merit list up to the rank 50 on the website. As per the ICAI official notification, those who wants to get their results on their email id have toregister themselves for the same on the official website from February 6 onwards. Candidates registering their requests for the same will receive their results on their email immediately after the declaration of the result.

The exam officials have also provided an opportunity for the aspirants to get the result along with their individual marks through SMS on their registered mobile number. Candidates willing to avail this option will have to follow the given instructions.

Steps to get ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate result 2020 through SMS

For CA Intermediate (Old Course) results:

Write CAIPCOLD <space> the six-digit CA IPC exam roll number of the candidate and send it to 57575, e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128

For CA IPC (New Course)

For CA IPC new course result, candidates will have to type CAIPCNEW <space> and six-digit CA IPC roll number to 57575

For CA Foundation result

Type CAFND<space> six-digit CA Foundation roll number and send it to 57575

How to check the ICAI CA Foundation and IPC (Old & New Course) November 2020 result:

Step 1. The ICAI CA Foundation and IPC, November 2020 result will be uploaded on the official website icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2. Go to the Result Tab

Step 3. Click on the result link for CA IPC/Foundation result for November 2020

Step 4. Enter the required login credentials and click on ‘Check Result’

Step 5. CA IPC/Foundation result along with marks will be displayed

For more details, candidates can read the ICAI notification herehttps://resource.cdn.icai.org/62982exam060221.pdf