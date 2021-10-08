ICAI to Reopens Application Window For CA December 2021 Exam From October 11

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will reopen the online application window for the Chartered Accountants exam for December 2021 final, intermediate, and foundation course. The application window will remain active from October 11 to 12. Those who missed applying earlier can submit their application this time with a late fee of Rs 600.

The decision has been taken in view of hardships and difficulties faced by students due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The official statement read, “Considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and in the interest of welfare & well-being of the students, to mitigate their hardship, it has been decided to re-open the online filling up of examination application form for Chartered Accountants December 2021.”

The ICAI also activated the correction window for CA final, intermediate and foundation courses for December 2021 exam on October 4 and the same would remain open till October 10. No changes would be accepted from candidates in the examination form once the correction window closes.

ICAI CA December 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted between December 5 and 20 at multiple centres across the country. The exams would be conducted with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols and social distancing norms. The ICAI CA December 2021 exams would be held at multiple centres at 32 states and UTs across the country and 8 overseas centres at Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Kampala (Uganda), Kathmandu, Kuwait, and Muscat.

ICAI had earlier relaxed the study period for students appearing in May 2022 intermediate exam after passing the July 2021 foundation exam. The students will be allowed to appear in the exam after completing six month study period instead of eight months.

Meanwhile, the application window has also been re-opened for Postgraduate courses- International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO) Part I, Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT). Candidates are advised to keep visiting the ICAI official site icai.org to stay updated.

