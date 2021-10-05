ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD Answer Key Released, How to Raise Objections

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA (PG), and AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) exams. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check the answer keys at the official website, icar.nta.ac.in. Students can also raise objections, if any up till today, October 5 by paying Rs 200 per question. The exam was conducted on September 17 in the computer-based test (CBT) mode.

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form ONLY and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs.200/-per question challenged, in the given window. Only paid challenges made during stipulated time through key challenge link will be considered," the NTA wrote.

ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) Answer Key: How to raise objections

Step 1. Go to the official website of ICAR NTA

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the ICAR AIEEA (PG), AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) answer key link

Step 3. Login using required credentials

Step 4. The answer key and response sheet will appear on the screen

Step 5. Check the answer key and download

Step 6. On the answer key challenge window, raise your objection

Step 7. Upload supporting documents

Step 8. Pay the fees. Submit

Challenges made by the candidates will be cross-checked by the ICAR panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Candidates can also calculate their probable scores using the answer key.

Based on that will the revised final answer key be released and the result will be prepared. While no specific date has been mentioned by the NTA, the results will likely be released in October.

As per the official website, the ICAR AIEEA (PG) is conducted for admissions to 25 per cent seats in a master’s degree programme in agricultural universities and 100 per cent seats at IARI, IVRI, NDRI, CIFE, RLBCAU Jhansi, and DR RPCAU, PUSA. The ICAR AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) is held for admissions to 25 per cent of seats in doctoral degree programmes in universities under the ICAR-AU System and 100 per cent seats of ICAR deemed universities.

