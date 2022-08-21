ICAR Entrance Exams 2022: Last Date to Register for AIEEA, AICE Extended

The last date to register for ICAR Entrance Exams 2022 has been extended. This extension, till August 26, covers PG, UG and Ph.D programmes. Those appearing for exams can do so for AIEEA and AICE via the official portal — icar.nta.nic.in.

Previously, the deadline to apply for the ICAR examination was August 19. Now National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline.

The window for corrections will start on August 28 and end on August 31, 2022. According to the official announcement, the exams for the AIEEA (UG) will be held on September 13, 14, and 15 of 2022, while those for the AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/ SRF (Ph.D.) will be held on September 20.

Know important dates of ICAR Registration 2022

1) August 26, 2022 (by 5 pm) – Deadline to submit ICAR exam form

2) August 26, 2022 (by 11:50 pm) – Deadline to pay the exam fee

3) August 28 to 31, 2022 – Correction date of ICAR 2022 form

ICAR Entrance Exams 2022: How to register

Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA ICAR on icar.nta.nic.in. Click on ICAR Entrance Exams 2022 link available on the home page. Enter the login details and click on submit. Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, Along with the ICAR exam date, the NTA has extended the AIEEA and AICE 2022 application deadline. The National Testing Agency administers the ICAR AIEEA annually for admission to over 15,000 undergraduate and 11,000 postgraduate seats at the country’s 75 agricultural universities.

The ICAR AIEEA undergraduate exam will be organised in English as well as Hindi. However, for AIEEA postgraduate (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.), the exam will be conducted in English only.

The candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for all the updates related to the exam. For any clarification, candidates may write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 011-4075 9000, 011-6922 7700. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICAR.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here