Admission to the bachelor’s degree programmes offered by various agricultural universities, under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), will be done through the (Common University Entrance Test) CUET) UG for the academic year 2023-24. CUET UG will replace the ICAR- All Indian Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA).

“It has now been decided by the ICAR that admission to the specified UG courses hitherto being done through ICAR-AIEEA, will be done through Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for the academic year 2023-24,” reads the official notice issued by National Testing Agency on its website.

Until 2022, admission to bachelor’s degree programs in agriculture and allied sciences (other than veterinary Sciences) for 20 per cent of the agriculture university seats (100 per cent of seats in RLBCAU Jhansi, NDRI Karnal, IARI New Delhi and Dr RPCAU Pusa, Bihar, was done through AIEEA, conducted by NTA.

While CUET UG replaces the entrance test for undergraduate courses, ICAR-AIEEA (PG) 2023 and ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.)-2023 will continue to be conducted by NTA, separately.

CUET UG was introduced as a common entrance test for admission to various undergraduate programs offered by the Central Universities and other participating institutes last year. As the common entrance test gears up for the second year, NTA has increased the number of subjects a candidate can pick. Now, instead of the previous year’s nine subjects to pick, this year, candidates can pick up to 10 subjects including languages.

The registration fee has also been increased by NTA depending on the number of subjects a candidate chooses. Last year, students from the general category who chose four subjects had to pay a registration fee of Rs 650. However, this year the fee for three subjects has been increased to Rs 750.

The application process for this year’s exam began on February 9 and will end on March 12. The application correction window will open on March 15. The entrance test will be conducted from May 21 to May 31. NTA has increased the number of exam centres for CUET UG this year. The exams will be conducted in 547 cities in India and 24 foreign cities.

Read all the Latest Education News here