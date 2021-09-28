ICF to Recruit For Apprentice Posts Without Any Test. Class 10, 12 Pass Can Apply

The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has announced that the recruitment process for various posts of an apprentice is now open. The application process for these posts started on September 27. The interested candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website icf.indianrailways.gov.in. Besides, for more information and to clear their doubts if there are any, the candidates can refer to the notification issued on the official website. The last date of application for these posts is October 26, 2021.

According to the notification, the recruitment process will be carried out for 782 vacancies of various posts of an apprentice. It’s mandatory for candidates applying for these posts to have passed classes 10 and 12 from any recognised board.

The Integral Coach Factory is one of the earliest production units of independent India. It was inaugurated on October 2, 1955. Spread over 511 acres, it has more than 9500 employees to produce more than 4000 coaches, including conventional and self-propelled ones, in LHB and other designs every year.

ICF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Apprentice (Ex-ITI) – 582 Posts

Apprentice (Fresher) – 200 Posts

ICF Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

The candidates applying for these posts should have passed 10 or 12 from any recognised board with a minimum of 50% marks. Besides, an ITI degree in relevant trade is mandatory.

ICF Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The age of the candidate applying for these posts should be between 15 years to 24 years as of October 26, 2021. The upper age limit relaxed for the OBC candidates is 3 years whereas for the candidates of SC and ST it will be relaxed up to 5 years.

ICF Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection of the candidates for these posts will be done through the merit list to be prepared based on the educational qualifications. The candidates can refer to the notification issued on the official website.

ICF Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 27 September 2021

Last Date of Application - 26 October 2021

Official website: icf.indianrailways.gov.in

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here