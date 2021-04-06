ICFAI Begins Admissions for 5-year Integrated Law Programmes for 12th Pass

Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India (ICFAI) Hyderabad has started the admission process for five-year integrated law programmes. Candidates seeking admission to BBA-LLB can apply for the same on the ICFAI admission portal at www.ifheindia.org. The online application will be accepted till May 24.

For admission to the courses, an entrance exam will be conducted on May 29 and the result for the same will be declared on June 6. Candidates qualifying the written test will be further called for a personal interview scheduled to be held on June 10. Based on marks obtained in the written exam and interview, candidates will have to undergo counseling process beginning June 19.

ICFAI law admission 2021: Eligibility criteria

Education: Candidates must have passed Class 12 or equivalent with at least 50 per cent in English medium. Those who will be taking the class 12 annual examinations can also apply.

Age: Applicants should not exceed 21 years of age as on the day of commencement of semester-I - July 19, 2021.

ICFAI law admission 2021: Application process:

Step 1: Students will have to first visit the admission portal of ICFAI at www.ifheindia.org/fol

Step 2: Next go to the ‘Admission’ tab and click on the link for “BA - LLB / BA - LLB Admission/Semester-I Fee Payment”

Step 3. Enter the required details, upload documents in the required format and submit

Step 4. Pay the application fee of Rs 1000 by using Credit/ Debit Card (Visa/Master Card/Internet Banking) through secure internet payment gateway.

As per the official notification, the Law Programs Prospectus will be sent to the successful applicants only.

Candidates can also apply for ICFAI admission in offline mode. They have to take a printout of the application form and fill it. They have to send the duly filled application form to the Admissions Office, through speed post or courier at the given address: IFHE Admissions Office, # 65, Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 82, Telangana State, Toll-Free: 1800-599-0767. Candidates can go through the official website for further details.

