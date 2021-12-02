ICMAI CMA Admit Card Released at icmai.in, Steps to Download, Exam Guidelines

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) released the admit card for the CMA exam on December 2. Students can download their ICMAI CMA admit card from official websites icmai.in or examicmai.in. For many students, however, the website is not working. The CMA intermediate and final exams will be held from December 8 to December 15. It is mandatory for students to bring their admit card along with them to their exam halls.

The admit cards have been released days ahead of the exam. Students had earlier raised concerns over social media demanding the timely release of the admit card. They had alleged that with no or limited time between the release of admit card and exam, they will not have a chance to change their exam centre in case they have been allotted a far off exam centre. Students had also asked for a deferment of exam dates.

ICMAI CMA Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website, icmai.in

Step 2: Click on the exam tab

Step 3: Click on the admit card link

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card is released, download

Apart from the delay in admit cards, candidates have also raised other concerns regarding the exam, including the change in exam pattern, online mode of exams and CMA exam dates clashing with other exams.

ICMAI had combined June 2021 and December 2021 sessions and will be held together in the online mode. A large section of aspirants took to Twitter demanding offline exams claiming that they have not been provided with a mock test facility to familiarise them with exam patterns.

