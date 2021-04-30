ICMAI CMA Campus Placement Programme for December 2020 Batch To Begin From May 3, Details Here

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India will hold its placement drive from May 3. ICMAI has released the schedule for the campus placement program scheduled to be held in May 2021 for December 2020 batch. According to the official statement, the campus placement will begin from May 3 onwards in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennaiand Delhi. The complete schedule is available on the official site of ICMAI aticmai.in. The ICMAI CMA placement drive will be conducted by various companies like Vedanta, Accenture, CEAT Limited, Wipro, Apex Fund Services Limited, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Invenio Business Solutions, Galaxy Surfactantsand GAIL.

According to the official notification, this year, the campus placement drive will be conducted through online mode due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. Candidates will be able to participate in the campus placement from their own place. The candidates will be shortlisted by the recruiting organization on the basis of their performance in the Interview/Group Discussion as well as the marks in the semester examination.

Not all but some of the organizations will conduct the personal interview as well as group discussion while some of them will also hold the written examination. The company-wise eligibility criteria, salary and job details have also been made available on the website. The placement drive is scheduled to begin from 10 am onwards every day.

ICMAI has announced the name of the recruiting organizations appearing for the Online CMA campus placement program on the basis of the confirmation received from the organizations. Candidates can check the details here.

Meanwhile, the institute has also announced the intermediate and final examination timetable for June 2021 session. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 26 to August 2 in two shifts from 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

The institute has also cancelled the training program for ICMAI CMA June Exam 2021 due to the second wave of Covid-19 across the country.

