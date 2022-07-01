ICMAI CMA Candidates Alleged Bad Internet, Mismanagement of Online Exam

Launching an online campaign, CMA (Certified Management Accountant) candidates registered their protest against mismanagement during the ongoing exams for foundation, intermediate, and final courses. The CMA exams are conducted twice every year – in June and in December, by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI).

Sharing their concerns at #cmaexams on Twitter, candidates demanded the ICMAI to do a course correction and conduct the exams in offline mode. Students pointed out that if other exams including UPSC could be conducted offline, why should the CMA exams be conducted online. “Why not offline if UPSC can conduct then why not we. Why online,” wrote a Twitter user sharing his concern.

Why not offline if upsc can conduct then why not we . Why online #cmaexams

Students complained of poor facilities at the exam centres and said that many of them do not even have a proper internet connection. “This is a professional exam? Management is zero, phones are allowed ( in some centres), today, 40% of students have not given exams due to internet and other failures. I think the institute is doing trial and error thing with our exam systems and every time there is a new problem,” wrote a user.

This is a professional exam?

management is zero,phones are alllowed( in some cntres), today,40% students have not given exams due to internet and other failures.i think institute is doing trial and error thing with our exam systems& everytime there is a new problem!#cmaexams

“Exam cancelled in Ranchi due to bad internet connection. Only a few students get chance to connect their system with wifi, rest were just sitting and in the last, they cancelled the exam. When will be it rescheduled? Why didn’t you take care of these things earlier?” wrote another user.

#cmastudents exam cancelled in ranchi due to bad intrnt cnctn. Only few students get chance to cnnct their systm with wifi rest were just sitting and in the last they cancelled the xam.When will be it rescheduled?Why don't you take care of these things earlier #cmaexams

Instances of delay in the start of exams, malpractices and cheating in the exams were also highlighted by the students.

Exam should be cancelled#cmaexams #icma #cmastudents pic.twitter.com/sSGFMHFyTZ — V Vendetta (@V_Vendetta01) June 27, 2022

This is exactly what CMA institute is doing #cmaexams

Users requested ICMAI to take stock of the situation and issue proper guidelines for the exam to protect the interest of the candidates

Do not play with career of CMA students @ICAICMA, issue proper guidelines for ongoing exams on immediate basis..#cmaexams

Demands of postponing the exams and conducting them offline at later dates were also echoed by some of the students. “If the institute is facing issues to conduct the exams online then please conduct them offline. Don’t play with students’ time and efforts. We had to wait 6 months to take up our examinations.,” read one of the tweets

The exams for the Intermediate and Final programme of ICMAI CMA which began on June 27 are slated to conclude on July 3. The Foundation course exam will be conducted on July 8.

