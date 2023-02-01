The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, (ICMAI) has extended the registration date for ICMAI Cost Management Accounting (CMA) June 2023. For Foundation, Intermediate, and Final courses, ICMAI has extended the registration deadline till February 10. Candidates are advised to complete the registration at the earliest to avoid any last-minute rush. The application must be filed via the ICMAI website, icmai.in. To register for the June 2023 cycle’s foundation, intermediate, and final exams, candidates must pay a registration fee of Rs 6,000.

The official notification published by ICMAI reads, “In pursuance to Regulation 20B of Cost and Works Accountants Regulation, 1959, the last date for admission/ registration/ enrolment to Foundation, Intermediate and Final course stands extended up to 10th February 2023 (Friday) for June 2023 term of examination.”

According to current developments, the authorities will announce the CMA June 2023 test dates, exam cities, exam patterns, and other directions on the official website when the registration process is complete. Recent revisions also state that the ICMAI CMA June 2023 foundation exam will be administered in a home-based online mode, while the intermediate and final examinations will be conducted in an offline mode.

Read | ICAI CA Foundation Results 2022 Expected to be Out By February 4

ICMAI CMA June 2023: Steps to Apply

STEP 1: Visit the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in

STEP 2: On the menu bar, click on the “Students” tab

STEP 3: Click on the “Admission” link visible on the menu bar. This will redirect you to the admission page.

STEP 3: Click on the “Online admission” option on the left-hand side of the admission page.

STEP 4: Click on the link visible to apply for ICMAI CMA June 2023 exam

STEP 5: Register and log in with the necessary credentials

STEP 6: Fill out the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee

STEP 7: Take a printout of the application form for future reference

ICMAI CMA June 2023: Documents Required

- Age proof document

- Attested copy of class 10/ Matriculation certificate

- Attested copy of class 12/ 10+2 certificate or marks sheets

- Specimen signature

- Attested copy of the degree

Read all the Latest Education News here