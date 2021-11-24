ICMAI CMA Students Demand Issuance of Admit card, File Plea Challenging New Pattern, Mode of Exam

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India (ICMAI) will conduct the CMA intermediate and final exams from December 8 to December 15. This time, the June 2021 and December 2021 sessions have been combined and will be held together in the online mode. The admit cards are yet to be released and aspirants of the ICMAI CMA have taken to social media platforms seeking issuance of the admit cards.

Candidates have been demanding the admit cards fearing they might be allotted an exam centre far away from the place they live in. The students claim that some might have to travel to another city hence it would be better if they are prepared from beforehand.

Really pathetic,Only 15 days left and again #ICMAI examination is doubtful, why ERs are not clearing the doubts of students by an official announcement.Admit cards should have been issued 20 days before of scheduled dates. Bad remarks on @ICAICMABrand.🎓🇮🇳— CMA Jagdeep Sharma (@cma_jagdeep) November 23, 2021

@CmaRakeshSingh @CMAPappan @ICAICMA14 days left when students can expect Admit Card.Some students have to travel to another City also.🙏🙏🙏— CA CMA ASHUTOSH LATA (@AshutoshLata) November 23, 2021

Earlier when we’re waiting for datesheet, #ICMAI has released it just exactly 2 months before the exams we were shocked by this act of #ICMAI and now I guess same is gonna happen again in case of admit card.. they’re just experimenting on us like rats @ICMAIPune @Surat_ICMAI— Rahul Kewlani (@RahulKewlani11) November 23, 2021

Not just admit cards, students have also been demanding the exam be held in offline mode or be postponed. A plea has also been filed in Supreme Court challenging the new exam pattern and the online mode of exams reported Live Law. The petitioners claimed that the exam pattern has been changed thrice in the last three months and the latest exam pattern is not as per the study material provided by the institute.

It also said that the new exam pattern requires candidates to write more answers which they are not prepared for. Considering the exam will be in the pen and paper mode, the duration of the exam which is set for three hours is not enough to complete the paper, the plea states. The petition has been filed through advocates Arup Banerjee, Alok Singh, Ankit Borker, and Vinay Ahrodiya.

