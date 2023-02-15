The Council of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has decided to exempt the Common Admission Test (CAT) pass-out candidates from appearing in business laws and ethics paper. The exemption from appearing in paper 5 or Business Laws and Ethics (BLE) under the intermediate course was announced on the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.

“The Council of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India at its 337th Meeting held on 11th September 2022, 19th October 2022 and 27th November 2022 has decided to grant subject exemption to the CAT Pass out students for pursuing the CMA Course under Syllabus 2022,” read the official notification. The application for exemption needs to be made to the Directorate of Studies, as per guidelines, notifies the Council.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India recently concluded the registration process for Cost and Management Accountancy (CMA) foundation, intermediate and final programme. The online application process for ICMAI CMA June 2023 ended on February 10. However, the council authorities will accept online applications for the December term exam till July 31.

The ICMAI CMA foundation exam will be held in a home-based online mode. Whereas, the Intermediate and Final exams will be conducted in offline mode from the different exam centres. According to reports, the price of the prospectus for both foundation and intermediate courses is Rs 250.

In due course of time, the Council will release the CMA foundation admit card 2023 on the official website. Candidates appearing for the exam must carry the CMA admit card 2023 to the exam hall. Without the hall ticket, students will not be allowed to enter or even appear for the exam.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India conducts the CMA exam in two sessions. The first is held in June and the second is conducted in December. This Institute was set up to promote and regulate the country’s cost and management accountancy profession. The Institute offers programmes at various levels- foundation, intermediate, and final.

