ICSE Board Exams News Live Updates: Decision on Fate of Thousands of Students Likely Today

ICSE Board Exams News Live Updates: After announcing the postponement of CBSE class 12 and the cancellation of class 10 board exams for CBSE students, the government is expected to make an announcement for CISCE students soon. After the meeting between the Education Minister and Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, it was decided to put off CBSE class 12 exams and cancel exams for class 10 students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soon after the decision of CBSE, the CISCE chief had said, “The Board will make a decision regarding class 10th and 12th CISCE Board exams 2021, and will inform all concerned at the earliest.”

Following the decision of CBSE, several state boards have also decided to cancel their class 10 board exams. Going by the trend, it seems that CISCE too would cancel the class 10 exams, however, an official statement is awaited. For class 12 exams, a postponement is more likely. None of the boards, barring the IB board, has cancelled the 12th exams. This is because class 12 marks are critical for admission to higher education colleges.