ICSE 10th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: CISCE Marksheets at cisce.org Today, How to Download

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or install the app

Step 2: Click on sign up option available in the upper left corner of the homepage

Step 3: Enter your name as per your Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number, and create a six-digit security pin

Step 4: Submit the details and set a username

Step 5. Once your account is created, you can access the CISCE ICSE result 2022

Step 6: Click on the class ICSE result

Step 7: Enter your roll number or your mobile number registered with the board

Step 8: The marksheet will be displayed on the screen. It will be saved automatically on the app