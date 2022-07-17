ICSE Class 10 Results 2022 Re-Checking Link Activated: How to Apply for Re-evaluation

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the final results of classes 10 and 12. Students can check their results on the official website at cisce.org or results.cisce.org. While the pass percentage is high with as many as 99.98% of students managing to pass the exams, however, if students are not satisfied with their results can get their copies reevaluated.

ICSE 10th Results 2022 Declared! LIVE Updates

As per the official notification, candidates who are not satisfied with the marks will be given seven days to apply for rechecking. The recheck module has now been activated today, on July 17, 2022, and will be accessible through July 23, 2022.

Council has made provision for the candidates to apply for recheck directly through the Council’s website www.cisce.org. A rechecking fee of Rs 1000 per paper will be applicable. The rescheduling will only be allowed for semester 2 exams this time as for semester 1 exams, the facility was provided earlier. The rechecking will be available from July 17 to July 23.

Students who want to apply for the reevaluation should know that students will have to pay a fee for the re evaluation. Candidates need to pay Rs 1000 as recheck fees for each paper and subject. Students who wish to apply for revaluation or rechecking process of the ICSE Class 10 results can apply online from the official website — cisce.org

Further students should note that candidates who are registered as regular candidates for the ICSE Year 2022 Examination and who do not acquire Pass Certificates may retake the exam in the Year 2023, but not thereafter, without additional attendance, at an affiliated and recognised school.

For the first time in the history of the board, the CISCE conducted two examinations in a single examination year. While semester one examination were held in November-December, 2021, the second semester exams were held in April-May, 2022 for both class 10 and class 12. This year, as many as 21,16,209 students appeared for CBSE class 10th term 2 exams from April 26 to May 24.

