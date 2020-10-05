ICSE Compartment Exams to Begin Tomorrow; Here's List of Covid-19 Guidelines for Students

The compartment exams conducted by the Council for the Indian School of Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be starting tomorrow. Those students belonging to ICSE board who are not satisfied with their marks or have failed are being given the opportunity to improve their marks.

These exams will be for the students of 10th and 12th standard. There are certain guidelines that the students who are appearing for exams will have to follow because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the exams for some subjects were not conducted because of the Covid-19 lockdown in the country. The lockdown had happened to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Here the instructions that need to be followed during the compartment examinations:

1. The candidates have been asked to come well before time in order to avoid crowding at the examination centre and to follow social distancing protocols while entering and exiting the exam hall. It has been made clear that they should move in the centre in a staggered manner.

2. It is compulsory to bring admit cards to the examination centre. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the centre without the authentic admit card. The timing, centre and other important instructions are written on the admit card.

3. In the view of the Covid-19 pandemic, candidates have been asked to wear face masks and carry hand sanitisers to their examination centres. Use of gloves is recommended but it is not compulsory.

4. CISCE has also urged the candidates to bring their own stationary material and avoid sharing these items with each other.

The compartment and improvement exams which are starting from tomorrow will continue till October 9 for both the classes. The results of these exams will be declared October 17 at 3pm. The marks obtained in the improvement exams will be considered as the final score.

The new statement of marks can be collected by the students once they submit their old marksheet to the council via their school.