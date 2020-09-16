ICSE, ISC Compartment and Improvement Exam Registration Begins at cisce.org, Apply by Sept 22; Check Here

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has started the registration process for compartmental and improvement examinations of class 10 and 12 ICSE and ISC board exams 2020. Students can register at CISCE official website at cisce.org. The last date for registration is September 22.

According to the notification issued by CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary, Gerry Arathoon, "CISCE is also registering candidates for Improvement Examinations, i.e. for Subjects/ Papers for which the Examinations were not conducted and the candidates were awarded imputed marks," the notification stated.

CISCE has requested students to contact the head of their respective school if they wish to apply for the exams. The marks obtained in the compartmental or improvement exams will be considered as final.

CISCE has declared the ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) board examinations results on July 10 on its websites cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

The pass percentage of ICSE board exam 2020 was recorded at 99.33 per cent, while 96.84 per cent students qualified the ISC board exam 2020.

Some of the pending exams were cancelled by the Council due to the covid-19 crisis after students and teachers cited safety concerns at examination centres. Hence, marking pattern in 2020 was changed from the previous years. The Council awarded the marks to the students based on a new internal assessment scheme.

As per CISCE's assessment scheme, students were graded on the basis of the average of marks obtained in the three papers in the board exam.