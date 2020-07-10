ICSE, ISC Result 2020 at cisce.org: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has announced the ICSE and ISC results at 3pm. The ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 results were released on the official websites of the CISCE at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

"The results of the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) year 2020 examinations will be declared on Friday, July 10 at 3 pm. The results will be made available through the board website and SMS facility," Board Secretary, Gerry Arthoon said on Thursday.

Last week, after the Centre decided to cancel the remaining exams for CBSE and the CISCE followed the suit, the latter had announced that the results will be announced based on an alternate assessment scheme.

The results for both classes 10 and 12 can also be checked via SMS. Students can send their Unique ID to 09248082883 in this format: ‘ICSE/ISC (Unique ID)’.

ICSE, ISC Results 2020: How to Check Online

Step 1: Visit the official website at cisce.org and results.cisce.org

Step 2: Go on the ‘Careers’ portal on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the relevent exam link.

Step 4: Enter all the details, including your roll number and click 'submit'

Step 5: The scores will now appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print-out for future reference.

As per the new scheme, the students will be assessed based on the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams have been conducted and the marks of their internal assessment, as well as project work, will be taken into account.

The internal assessment formula will be applicable for class 12 which is the Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam, while for class 10 which is Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), the project work will be taken into account.

Earlier in the day, the CISCE board reduced 25 percent syllabus from this year’s curriculum in light of the unprecedented situation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest notification issued by the ICSE Board, the decision to reduce the syllabi will be applicable for Classes 9 and 12 students.

The CISCE stated that the reduced syllabus aims to cope with the loss of instructional hours as academia is severely hit by the lockdown situation.