ICSE, ISC Results 2020 Released Today at cisce.org: What is the New CISCE Internal Assessment Scheme

ICSE, ISC Results 2020 | The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ICSE (10th) and ISC (12th) board exam results 2020 today at 3pm. Students can check their results at CISCE board's official websites such as cisce.org and results.cisce.org with the help of their roll numbers mentioned on the admit cards or hall tickets. This year, the scoring pattern is entirely different from the previous years. On June 26 this year, the Council informed the Supreme Court that it would be giving marks to the students based on a new internal assessment scheme as few papers have been cancelled after students and teachers demanded their cancellation, citing safety concerns at examination centres due to coronavirus pandemic.

This year, CISCE new assessment scheme was applied for the evaluation of the remaining papers of CISCE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. As the board has announced the results, here are three parameters on which all candidates will be assessed -

1. Average of a student’s best three papers marks in CISCE board examination

2. Subject project

3. Percentage Subject Internal Assessment for Class 10 and Percentage subject Project and Practical Work for Class 12

In its notification, the CISCE had also said that it will give the option to write remaining exams to students from both ICSE 10th and ISC 12th classes if they want to improve their scores.

"The components used to arrive at the formula to award the marks in the subjects which have project and practical work component is limited to the project and practical work in the subjects, and the performance of the candidates in the board examination in the subjects that they have already appeared for so far, measured through their average marks obtained in the best three subjects," a board official had explained earlier.

"While the former measures the subject proficiency of the candidates, the latter is a measure of their general academic ability," the official added.

The pending exams which were scheduled to be conducted in the month of July were cancelled after students and parents raised questions over it in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases.