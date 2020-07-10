Take the pledge to vote

ICSE Result 2020: CISCE Announces Class 10 Results Today at cisce.org; List of Websites to Check

ICSE Result 2020: The CISCE board has announced ICSE 10th Result on its official webistes at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 10, 2020, 3:50 PM IST
ICSE Result 2020: CISCE Announces Class 10 Results Today at cisce.org; List of Websites to Check
ICSE Result 2020 | The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has announced the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or class 10 board result 2020 today at 3pm.

The ICSE 10th board exams 2020 were earlier scheduled to be conducted in February and March, but got deferred midway due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Later, the board had decided to hold pending papers in the month of July, but then cancelled it after students and parents protested the move, expressing their concern over safety amid coronavirus crisis.

Here are websites where students can check their CISCE Class 10 Board Exam Result 2020:

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

The CISCE board will assess students based on the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams have been conducted and the marks of their internal assessment, as well as project work, will be taken into account.

ICSE Result 2020: Here's How to check scores through online mode

  • Step 1: Visit the any website mentioned above

  • Step 2: Go on the ‘Careers’ portal on the homepage

  • Step 3: Click on the relevent exam link

  • Step 4: Enter all the details, including your roll number and click 'submit'

  • Step 5: The scores will now appear on the screen

  • Step 6: Download and take a print-out for future reference

Last year, the CISCE had recorded 98.54 over passing percentage in ICSE or Class 10.

