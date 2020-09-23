ICSI Adds 45 New Centres for December 2020 Examination amid Covid-19, Exams to be Held from Dec 21

The Company Secretary (CS) exam will be conducted by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) from December 21 to December 30, 2020. The ICSI has decided to open 45 new examination centres across the country for CS December 2020 exam.

The ICSI in a notification said that the decision has been taken to provide a healthy and safe operational environment to all its stakeholders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the total 45 new centres, 19 are in new cities while the remaining 26 are in cities including Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Mumbai.

It said that the number of centres in the cities have been increased to cater to a larger student base.

Candidates who will be appearing for the ICSI CS exam December 2020 will be able to avail the facility selection/ change of new exam centres. The centre edit/ change/ modification window for the CS exam will be open from September 26 to October 9.

The ICSI said that candidates will be able to change the exam centre free of cost for one time.

Speaking about the decision on adding new centres, President of ICSI, CS Ashish Garg said, "Opening of these new centres will prevent overcrowding in the existing 172 examination centres along with facilitating ease of commute to approximately 1 lakh examinees of the Foundation, Executive and Professional programme taking the CS Examination.”

Garg added that the CS 2020 December exam will be conducted as per guidelines issued by the Government for conduct of examination in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates appearing for the exam will have to maintain social distancing and cover their nose and mouth with face mask at the exam centre.

In July, ICSI announced postponing the CS June 2020 exam and merging it with December 2020 session. The decision to defer the exam was taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ICSI said that students who have already filled examination form for June 2020 session will not be required to apply again. They will also be allowed to carry over all benefits available to them including exam fee and subject-wise exemptions for CS December 2020 exam.