ICSI Allows Students to 'Opt-Out' of CS Exams, Facility to Open from August 1

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will offer an opt-out facility to students who will be appearing for the CS exams. The window to opt-out of the exams will be available from August 1. The exams for the CS foundation programme, executive programmes, and professional programmes are scheduled to be held from August 10 to 20.

Those who opt of the exams will be allowed to appear for the next session and their benefits will be carried forward. The option is being allowed because of the pandemic. Those affected by COVID might avail of the facility.

The exams were earlier scheduled to be held in June but later postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The revised examination schedule is available at the official website of ICSI.

The executive exams will be held from August 10 to 17 for the old syllabus and for the new syllabus will conclude on August 18. The ICSI CS professional old and new syllabus exams will continue till August 20. The exams will be held from 10 am to 1 pm.

For the foundation programme, the exam will be held on August 13 and 14. The exam will be held in three shifts - 9:30 am to 11 am, 12 noon to 1:30, 2:30 pm to 4 pm, 5 pm to 6:30 pm.

