ICSI CS Exam 2020: Company Secretary Exams for June 2020 Session Postponed, Details at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has decided to postpone the ICSI CS examination for the June 2020 session. After repeated requests from the students’ body to defer the Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary Examination for the current session, ICSI has finally taken the decision in favor of postponing the exam. All the students who have registered for ICSI CS Exam June 2020 can check further details at icsi.edu.

The ICSI CS Examination 2020 for the current session will now be held from August 18 to August 28, 2020. The institute has also released the revised timetable on the official website. The decision has been taken keeping the COVID-19 spread in the country in mind.

Both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) as well as ICSI had released the schedules for the CA and CS examinations that will now be conducted in July and August, after analyzing the coronavirus situation in the country.

As mentioned in the official notice, the ICSI has decided to “postpone its June- 2020 Session Examinations of Foundation Programme, Executive Programme, Professional Programme and Post Membership Qualification (PMQ) that were earlier scheduled to be held from July 6 to July 16, 2020.”

The interested students can read the detailed notice on the direct link here

According to the revised schedule, the examination will be held from August 18 to 28, with no examination scheduled for August 22 and 23. As mentioned, the Institute reserves August 29, 30 and 31 to meet any exigency.

The institute has also mentioned details on OMR-based examination and open book examination in the revised timetable for ICSI CS Examination June 2020. All those interested can check the revised dates and schedule on the direct link here.