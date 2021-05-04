ICSI CS Exam Dates Changed, Check Revised Schedule

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has decided to postpone the examinations for Foundation Programme, Executive Programme, (Old and New Syllabus) and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) from June 1, 2021 to June 10, 2021.

The ICSI took to Twitter to announce the change in the dates, “Contemplating the severity of #COVID19 situation in the country and keeping health & safety of its stakeholders paramount, #ICSI postpones all its June’ 21 #CSExams. Revised dates will be announced 30 days prior to the new schedule."

— The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (@icsi_cs) May 4, 2021

The directive further added that the situation will be reviewed based on the guidelines of various Government departments from time to time. The revised timetable will be available 30 days prior to the start of the examinations on the official website: www.icsi.edu.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is the only recognised professional body in India to develop and regulate the profession of Company Secretaries in India.

