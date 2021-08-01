ICSI CS Exams 2021 ‘Opt-Out’ Facility Opens from Today, How to Apply

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has allowed students to opt-out of the Company Secretary (CS) exam 2021. They can avail the opt-out facility from August 1 up till August 20 on the official website of ICSI on icsi.edu. Candidates who want to opt-out for the June to December 2021 exams can fill the form.

Further, aspirants who want to request an opt-out option after August 20 will require a COVID-19 positive report as evidence certificate that they or their immediate family members contracted the virus between July 20 to August 20. For those candidates, the opt-out option will be available till September 4.

Those who avail the opt-out facility will be allowed to appear for the next session and carry forward their benefits.

ICSI CS 2021: How to avail opt-out facility

— Go to the official website of ICSI

— Click on the link that reads ‘Latest@ICSI’

— You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the link that read ‘Link of Request to Opt Out from June 2021 to December 2021 Exam Session (1st August to 20th August 2021)’

— Fill the google form with the required credentials. Click on submit

— Download the filled form for further reference

The CS exams for the foundation programme, executive programmes, and professional programmes will be held from August 10 to 20. The exams were earlier scheduled to be held in June but have been postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

