ICSI CS Exams From August 10, Check Detailed Schedule

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the CS examinations for the foundation programme, executive programmes, and professional programmes from August 10 to 20. The exams have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed revised examination timetable is available at the official website, icis.edu.

The executive exams will be held from August 10 to 17 for the old syllabus. The executive programme for the new syllabus will conclude on August 18. ICSI CS professional old and new syllabus exams will conclude on August 20. The exams will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. For the foundation programme, the exam will be held on August 13 and 14. The exam will be held in shifts from 9:30 am to 11, noon to 1:30, 2:30 pm to 4 pm, 5 pm tp 6:30 pm. Two exams will be held in one day.

The exam was scheduled to be held in June, however, students do not have to re-register for the paper. “Due to Postponement of June 2021 session of examination, it is clarified that students whose registration at the time of submitting their enrollment request for June 2021 Session of Examination were valid, they all will be treated eligible to appear in the CS June 2021 Examination without seeking De-novo Registration, irrespective of the dates when the said examinations are actually being conducted," the official website said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here