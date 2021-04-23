ICSI CS Exams to be Held as per Schedule

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has decided to conduct its Company Secretary (CS) exams as per schedule. Even as most institutes including ICAI have postponed their exams, ICSI has decided to ahead with their schedule. In an official notice, the ICSI said, “The Institute is keeping close vigil over difficult situation being faced by all of us due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India and we are sure that together we will overcome this situation."

It further urged all the candidates to focus on their preparation as per the schedule and assured them that all the precautions will be practiced to ensure the safety of students and staff involved. “we are unitedly putting our best foot forward." Advising students, the institute said, “We request you to continue your preparation for the examination, make the best use of your time and devote more time to your studies."

“Institute strides to fulfill its responsibility towards students, members, and other stakeholders and taking all necessary steps despite all odds. It is hereby informed to all concerned that the Company Secretaries Examinations, June-2021 will be held as per the schedule announced. However, in case of an adverse or exceptional situation, the necessary decision in the best interest of the students will be taken," the official notice read.

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has given a nod to a proposal to consider the Company Secretary (CS) education equivalent to a postgraduate degree. The decision taken in the 550th meeting in February 2021 is also applicable to CA and ICWA qualifications.

The ICSI CS foundation exams will be held on June 5 and 6 in four batches. While the first batch will be held from 9:30 am to 11 am the second batch will be held from noon to 1:30, the third batch from 2:30 to 4 pm, and the fourth batch from 5 pm to 6:30 pm. The ICSI CS June 201 eams for executive and professional courses will be held from June 1 from 9 am to noon.

