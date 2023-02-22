ICSI CS Executive: Option to Switch to New Syllabus to Begin on April 10

The Institute of Company Secretaries in India (ICSI) has announced that students who enrolled themselves under the old syllabus back in 2017 can now switch over to Company Secretary (CS) Executive new syllabus 2022. This new syllabus comprises seven papers. Candidates can apply for switching the syllabus from April 10 by visiting the official website at icsi.edu.

It must be noted that the applicants will not be able to reverse the switchover once the process is done. As per the official notice, the first exam based on the CS Executive’s new syllabus will be held in December. Furthermore, the institute has exempted the 2017 syllabus for students opting for the new syllabus from appearing in some selected subject papers.

Students can purchase the ICSI Company Secretary Executive study materials (under the new syllabus 2022) from the sales centres of the institute at HQ, ROs, COs. Those switching over from the old syllabus 2017 to the new syllabus 2022 of the CS Executive course will also be required to successfully complete a pre-examination test to become qualified, for enrolling in the main examination.

ICSI CS Old Syllabus to new syllabus 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to ICSI official website at icsi.edu.

Step 2: Look for and click on the “Online Services” link that is on the homepage.

Step 3: Scroll down to the link that reads - “New Foundation Student Login/Executive Student Login”.

Step 4: Then click on Module > Switch Over > Apply for Switch Over.

Step 5: Once the process is done, cross-check the application and click on “Confirm”.

ICSI CS Old Syllabus to new syllabus 2022: Application fees

To complete the process, candidates will also have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000.

pre-examination test

The test will be conducted in a computer-based format and will be of 100 marks. A total of 50 questions will be asked and will be conducted over 60 minutes. The questions will be of Multiple-Choice Question (MCQ) type with a negative marking of 25 per cent of the allotted score. Meanwhile, the qualifying marks in each subject is 40 per cent.

Read all the Latest Education News here